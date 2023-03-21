EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed after an hours-long police standoff near in the 200 block of East Missouri Street Monday evening.

Gary Youngblood, 37, was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Evansville Police Department held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss Monday's standoff, which law enforcement stated began after the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a felony warrant.

According to the release, a judge issued the arrest warrant after they determined Youngblood violated the terms of his probation.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch said the standoff began at approximately 12:29 p.m.

"Upon making contact with the suspect at the residence, the subject displayed a firearm and threatened deputies," the news release states. "At that time, deputies utilized (an armored personnel carrier) and established a perimeter around the residence."

Deputies deployed chemical munitions inside the home, as well. The sheriff's office eventually called the Evansville Police Department SWAT team for assistance.

The shooting followed what appeared to be an increase in law enforcement activity around the home. After 8 p.m., an armored vehicle could be seen breaking through the house's exterior, releasing plumes of smoke from chemical munitions police deployed earlier.

Soon after the armored vehicle breached the side of the home, the suspect could be seen climbing out of a window and onto the roof. Minutes later, the man was lying on the ground, and paramedics began administering chest compressions.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Coroner releases name of man shot and killed by police during standoff