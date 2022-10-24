Coroner releases name of teenager killed by semi-truck in Eagle. He was from Boise

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the teenage boy who was hit and killed by a semi-truck in Eagle on Friday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s report, 14-year-old Boise resident Rylan Hoob had been riding his bike at about 1:30 p.m. near the Idaho 55 and Beacon Light Road intersection when a truck struck him. The boy was stopped at the northwest corner of the intersection and the semi was heading south on Idaho 55, police and the coroner said.

Witnesses said the driver turned right at the intersection and then headed west on Beacon Light Road, without stopping, the Idaho Statesman previously reported . A motorist who saw the incident called 911 and followed the truck while other witnesses helped the teenager.

Eagle police pulled over the 70-year-old male driver of the semi near the Beacon Light and Linder Road intersection, according to a news release last week.

Hoob was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead in the emergency room. Blunt force injuries caused the death, according to the coroner’s report.

The Eagle Police Department, which contracts with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed against the driver, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr.

“That is still under active investigation,” Orr told the Statesman in a message. “In general, cases involving a fatality can take several weeks or longer before a charging decision is made to allow time for the processing of forensic tests and evidence.”