Coroner releases name of victim of fatal shooting in Lexington early Saturday

A 23-year-old Lexington man died in a shooting on Centre Parkway early Saturday.

Trevon Cummins was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1200 block of Centre Parkway as a result of gunshot wounds to the torso, the Fayette County coroner’s office said in a news release.

Officers from the Lexington Police Department found Cummins outside when they responded to a call about shots fired at 1:19 a.m., police said in a news release.

The suspect was gone when they arrived, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (859) 258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or using the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.

It was the 21st homicide of the year for Lexington and the fifth in the past week.

