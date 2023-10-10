Coroner releases name of woman killed in apparent Merced stabbing

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in an apparent stabbing in Merced on Sunday, as 33-year-old Catina Sandoval of Merced, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

Authorities said officers responded at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday, to an apartment complex int the 1100 block of D Street for a report of a disturbance. Arriving officers located the woman outside on a porch suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics responded to the scene to render medical aid to the woman who was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to police. Authorities said the stabbing appears to have occurred during some sort of domestic incident. Police have not released the name of an adult male suspect who was arrested at the scene.

The homicide remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Merced Police Detective Alicia Gorman at 209-385-6912.