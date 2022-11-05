Coroner releases name of woman killed in Belleville triple shooting

A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Church Street in Belleville Saturday morning and two other females were found inside of a residence with bullet wounds, authorities said.

Trisha Cain died in the shooting, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The two shooting victims are hospitalized in St. Louis. One was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

Markeith R. Wright, 47, has been charged in the shootings but he has not been located and is considered armed and dangerous, Belleville Police Capt. Todd Keilbach said.

Anyone who sees Wright should not approach him and should call 911 immediately, Keilbach said.

Wright was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery, according to charges filed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. Wright’s bond was set at $1.5 million.

Belleville Police Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan said there is a family relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Preliminary investigation shows that a domestic disturbance occurred in a home and the suspect then shot all three victims, Heffernan said.

Heffernan said police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Church Street immediately following a call that came into the police department at 9:50 a.m. reporting a woman needing help.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female inside a residence that was shot. Officers checked the property further and located two more female victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” Heffernan said.

Dye said Cain was pronounced dead at the residence.

Crime scene investigators were at the homicide scene Saturday afternoon as they checked a white frame home at 322 S. Church St. at the corner of East Garfield and South Church streets.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.