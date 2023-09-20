Coroner releases name of woman whose body was found at Kentucky auto dealership

The Pulaski County coroner has identified a woman whose body was found at a used car dealership in Somerset last week.

Coroner Clyde Strunk said the woman found at Tri-City Motors Sept. 12 was Kristina Baldridge, 39. Her cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Strunk said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and it is not known exactly when Baldridge died. He said the last known date when someone talked to her was April 12, when she spoke to her mother and went to a local emergency room. Strunk said Baldridge was still wearing the hospital bracelet when her body was found.

He said Baldridge was homeless, and she has family in Warsaw, Indiana.

He said the vehicle in which her body was found had been sitting at the back of the car lot for 19 months, and it is possible Baldridge’s body had been there for some time.

The Somerset Police Department investigated the case.