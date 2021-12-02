Coroner releases names in Evansville incident that resulted in murder/suicide

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the names of the victim and suspect in a Saturday night shooting on Iowa Street that left two people dead in an apparent murder/suicide.

Rachael Feazell, 34, has been confirmed by Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven Lockyear as the woman who was killed in the Saturday night incident.

Ryan Hopkins, 46, also of Evansville, was confirmed as the deceased male.

The official cause and manner of death for the two will be released once autopsies are performed by the coroner.

According to a Sunday news release from the police department, shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a report that a woman had been shot in the 1000 block of West Iowa Street and that the male suspect had shot himself. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people, police said.

Investigators believe Hopkins and Feazell knew each other. EPD's Sunday media log noted a disorderly conduct and criminal mischief incident involving the purposeful damaging of a pickup truck occurred at the same address earlier in the day.

Feazell was a witness to that incident, which involved Hopkins, who she told police was her ex-boyfriend, allegedly repeatedly ramming his pickup truck into the back of another pickup truck parked in front of the home before driving away. Feazell told the police the damaged truck belonged to her current boyfriend.

The report stated that Feazell was advised by police to consider seeking a protective order from Hopkins because of the incident.

According to the media log, both incidents occurred within hours of each other. The criminal mischief incident was reported on the log at 4:19 p.m. and officers responded to the shooting shortly after 6 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing.

