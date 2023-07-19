The Winnebago County Coroner's office has released the names of two men who were shot to death over the weekend.

Myles Seward, 24, of Rockford, died from a gunshot injury early Sunday morning, the coroner's office said in a news release Wednesday.

Seward was at a party on the rooftop patio of the Burnham Lofts, 200 W. State St., in downtown Rockford when he was shot. He was taken to a local trauma center, the coroner's office said, where he died.

According to police, a verbal fight broke out during a party on the roof of the apartment building before the shooting took place.

Rashad Pelzer, 41, of Rockford, died from multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening. According to the coroner's office, Pelzer was involved in an altercation when he was shot. He was taken to a local trauma center where he died.

According to police, Pelzer was shot in the 3500 block of Elm Street.

Both shootings are being investigated by police as homicides.

Police Chief Carla Redd said neither of the shootings were random acts of violence, and she encourages witnesses to come forward.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Coroner releases names of Rockford shooting victims