Coroner rules 1969 death of missing WB teen a homicide

Jun. 13—HANOVER TWP. — The 1969 disappearance of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond is officially a criminal homicide investigation, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrew Morgantini and Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews said Tuesday.

Dymond was last seen leaving her Andover Street, Wilkes-Barre, home after having dinner on June 25, 1969, with intentions of going to the Andover Street Park.

A human skull found along Alden Mountain Road in Newport Township in 2012 underwent genetic genealogy testing, which confirmed the remains belonged to Dymond.

"We are here today (to announce) that the Luzerne County Coroner's Office has made a ruling on the manner of Joan's death as a homicide," Morgantini said during a news conference at State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P Headquarters in Hanover Township. "With that ruling, we wanted to reach out to the public and ask that anyone with information regarding the life, disappearance and murder of Joan Dymond, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police or PA Crime Stoppers."

PA Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, Morgantini said.

"Being that the investigation is almost 54 years old, we want to stress that it is important for the public to provide tips with this homicide investigation to help solve it.

"Even the most minor details such as who Joan hung out with, who her friends were or where she spent Friday nights could help solve this investigation," Morgantini said.

Morgantini and Matthews did not release information on the cause of Dymond's death.

"It could be detrimental to the investigation," Morgantini said.

A woman digging through a trash filled depression in the ground came across a human skull on Nov. 17, 2012.

The skull was examined by forensic anthropologists and a forensic odontologist and sent for DNA testing at the University of Texas.

In August 2021, the skull was sent for carbon dating at Beta Analytic Carbon Dating Service, a laboratory in Miami, Fla., to determine when death occurred. A month later, results of the test revealed the girl died in the late 1960s.

The skull was then sent to Othram, Inc., in March 2022, to undergo genetic genealogy testing, which was funded by the Luzerne Foundation. Othram provided investigators with possible family members that led them to Dymond's family who provided DNA samples, Morgantini said in October when Dymond was officially identified.

"We have done interviews after that initial announcement, conducted numerous interviews with friends of Joan's, students, classmates of Joan. It has been helpful. It always helps if someone calls us rather than us to tract them down that takes considerable amount of time," Morgantini said.

Anyone with information about Dymond's life or death is asked to call state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.

