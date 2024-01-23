Coroner rules deaths in Muncie home were the result of two homicides followed by suicide

MUNCIE, Ind. — The fatal shootings of three people in a west Muncie home in November were the result of two homicides followed by a suicide, Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene has ruled.

The three people found dead in a home in the 500 block of South Rambler Road on Nov. 3 were Sarah R. Barnes, 45; her 76-year-old father, Douglas L. Starr, and Kevin L. Humphrey Jr., 32.

Greene this week said Humphrey died of a gunshot wound in his head, and that his death was the result of suicide.

Barnes and Starr both died as a result of "multiple gunshot wounds" and their deaths have been ruled homicides.

The Muncie Police Department's mobile command center is shown Nov. 3 near the scene of a reported homicide in the 600 block of South Rambler Road

Greene said forensic testing indicated both Humphrey and Barnes had meth and amphetamine in their systems when they died.

More: Pending investigation will determine how many homicides Delaware County saw in 2023

At the time of her death, Barnes was a co-defendant in a U.S. District Court case in which three other Muncie residents face drug-related charges.

Barnes was arrested in Oklahoma in October 2022, when authorities said they found 114 pounds of meth and two pounds of fentanyl hidden in her Ford Explorer. Federal prosecutors said she had been recruited to repeatedly transport large quantities of drugs from California to Delaware County.

However, local investigators have reportedly found no connection between that case and the events leading to Barnes' death.

Humphrey had a record of local drug-related arrests and was convicted of possession of cocaine in both 2012 and 2014. He was also convicted of robbery in 2010.

Jones was reportedly the owner of the Rambler Road property where he and his daughter were slain.

Melissa Criswell, deputy chief of the Muncie Police Department, said Tuesday her department was awaiting evaluation of evidence in the Rambler Road case from an Indiana State Police laboratory.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Coroner issues murders-suicide finding in Muncie shooting deaths