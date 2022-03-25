Coroner rules SCI Coal Township inmate's death a homicide

Mar. 25—COAL TOWNSHIP — Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley said Stonington state police are investigating what he determined was a homicide of an inmate at the State Correctional Institute (SCI) in Coal Township on March 22.

Kelley said Ronnie Brooks, 50, was pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m. in the medical department of the prison and an autopsy was performed on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Forensic Pathology Associates, by Dr. Rameen Starling Roney.

Kelley ruled Brooks' death was caused by "blunt force head injuries and strangulation" and the manner of death was homicide.

Kelley said an investigation is continuing and no further information will be released at this time.

SCI Coal Superintendent Thomas McGinley said Wednesday the man was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday.

McGinley said prison staff immediately responded and performed life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Brooks was transported to the medical department, where he was pronounced dead.

Brooks was serving a 2-to-5-year sentence for carrying a firearm without a license.

He had been at the Coal Township prison since May 16, 2018.

"In accordance with state policy, state police were notified and will conduct an investigation," McGinley said.