Associated Press

A man accused of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department ambushed him in retaliation for the officer's arrest of an associate hours earlier, authorities said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Officer Dylan Harrison outside the Alamo Police Department early Saturday. On Friday afternoon, Harrison approached a driver in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store across from the police department after he observed a traffic violation, authorities said.