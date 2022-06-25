Coroner says Lexington inmate’s death drug-related, accidental

Officials say a Lexington County jail inmate’s April death was accidental and drug-related.

Inmate Charles Carlisle Plumley, 39, died April 23 at the Lexington County Detention Center. On Friday afternoon, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher reported autopsy results for Plumley, saying he died “due to an acute fentanyl intoxication with an accidental manner of death.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Plumley was found at about 8 p.m. April 23 in an open pod at the jail, Fisher said in April.

“Mr. Plumley was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while being housed at the Lexington County Detention Center,” Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon said in an April release. “He was transported to the detention center and booked Feb. 14.”

Information as to what federal charges Plumley was facing were not available.

At the time of his death, Plumley also was facing pending state charges from an October 2020 arrest, Lexington County court records show. The Gaston resident was charged with five drug crimes, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, according to court records.