Editor's note: The coroner's office released the wrong name of the man who was killed. The correct name is Tyrese Woodkins.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has corrected an earlier statement about the identity of a man killed in Northside early Monday.

"The body has now been ... identified via fingerprints as Tyrese Woodkins," said a statement from the office released Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the agency had released the name of a different person.

Woodkins, 21, was found shot in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said.

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating the shooting. No information about the shooting or possible suspects has been released.

Tips about the incident can be left anonymously at CrimeStoppers by calling 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner says Northside shooting victim was misidentified