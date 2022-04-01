Coroner: SC 12-year-old in Tanglewood school shooting died from gunshot to the chest

A 12-year-old shot in a Greenville County middle school Thursday died from a gunshot to the chest, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office reported.

The report, issued Friday, said Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson died at 1:05 p.m. at Prisma Helath Greenville Memorial Hospital. The coroner set the time of the shooting at 12:20 p.m. The shooting occurred in a busy hallway at Tanglewood Middle School.

A 12-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18.

An autopsy was performed Friday., the coroner’s report said.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said no further information would be available Friday on the motive for the shooting or where the child got the gun. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Thursday at a press conference the two students knew each other.

Since the shooting, some local leaders have called for metal detectors to be installed in the school system.

Jackson’s family issued a statement Thursday asking for privacy as they grieve.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly,” the family said in the statement.