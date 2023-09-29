Coroner at the scene of a police investigation in Lexington

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is at the scene of a police investigation in Lexington Friday morning.

The incident under investigation appears to have happened in the 100 block of Trade Street, just off Leestown Road. The Lexington Police Department had a heavy presence in the area, and the incident appeared to have occurred in a parking lot between two warehouses on the block.

The Lexington Fire Department was also on scene, but fire trucks had left the scene before 9 a.m.

Police didn’t immediately release information on what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.