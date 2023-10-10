Coroner searching for John Doe's real identity and next of kin

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man's mortal remains known only as John Doe lie in the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, his death still unknown to whatever family he might have.

He died in a one-vehicle accident about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65. He was a passenger in a northbound Jeep driven by Max Obando Vanegas, 35, of Indianapolis.

When Vanegas wrecked his Jeep south of the Indiana 26/South Street exit, Vanegas ran away, while John Doe lie inside the wreckage as it caught fire.

John Doe died from blunt force injuries and burns, according to preliminary autopsy results, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said. John Doe's manner of death is still pending, as is the toxicology report.

More problematic is that the man did not have any identification on him, and Costello has no idea who the man is or how to reach his family.

Indiana State Police said they are investigating how John Doe and Vanegas knew one another — or if they were strangers sharing a northbound trek to a city or location as of Tuesday still unknown to investigators.

Indiana State Police said they do not know when or how Vanegas and John Doe began their journey or why they were traveling together.

John Doe's fingerprint has been sent through a database in hopes of learning who he is, Costello said on Monday, but as of Tuesday, there was no word on any matches.

John Doe had many tattoos, and Costello described three of them in hopes that someone might recognize them.

On the his upper left chest, he had a cursive "L" tattooed, Costello said.

On his right upper arm, he had a cross tattoo. On the cross' vertical post is the name Louis, and on its horizontal post is the name Laura, Costello said.

On his left ring finger, is the word "Stef," Costello said. The tat is small and would not be visible if he wore a ring on that finger.

If people recognize those tattoos and believe they might know the man, call the coroner's office at 765-420-7607.

The crash and arrest

Vanegas' northbound Jeep drifted off the eastside of the highway, according to Indiana State Police. He overcorrected, sending the Jeep across the northbound lanes, into the guardrail and the median, according to police. The Jeep came to rest facing northbound in the eastside shoulder of the southbound lanes, police said.

That's when Vanegas ran away.

It's also about the time that the Jeep caught fire.

Police found Vanegas near the interstate and arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving resulting in death, drunk driving with endangerment, drunk driving, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Tuesday morning, Vanegas remained incarcerated at the the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Coroner searching for John Doe's real identity and next of kin