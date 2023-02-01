Coroner searching for next of kin of man from Monday night's police standoff

Tippecanoe County Offices of the Coroner, 629 North Sixth St., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Shane William Kervin is the man who killed himself early Tuesday in a six-hour standoff with Lafayette police in the 1700 block of North 17th Street, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello confirmed Wednesday.

Costello is in search of Kervin's next of kin to formalize the identification process.

Kervin, who was Black, was born June 11, 1973. He stood about 6-feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds, according to Cosstello. His last known address was 1018 Ferry St. in Lafayette.

Police went to a home on North 17th Street about 9 p.m. Monday looking for Kervin. There were two warrants out for his arrest. One from Tippecanoe County on drug charges and one from Carroll County for burglary and theft charges.

Officers found Kervin in the garage, but he pulled a gun and put it to his head, according to police, who backed away and attempted to de-escalate the situation by using a negotiator, according to police. They also contained Kervin by cordoning off the area with the SWAT team, according to police.

About 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard a gunshot inside the garage. SWAT team members entered and found Kervin dead, according to police.

Anyone who knows how contact Kervin's next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's office at 765-420-7607.

