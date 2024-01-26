Coroner seeks assistance in finding relatives of deceased Muncie man

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Coroner's Office asked for the public’s help in finding family members of a local man who died on Friday.

James Buckley, 79, died of natural causes at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, according to Richard Little, Delaware County deputy coroner.

Efforts to find any survivors of Buckley to this point have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on survivors of Buckley is asked to call the coroner's office at 765-747-7724. A voicemail message can be left if the call is made when the office is not staffed.

