Coroner seeks family, friends of two dead Cincinnati men
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is seeking any relatives or friends of two individuals that have died this week.
Stephen E. Moore, a 68-year-old white male who was currently homeless in Cincinnati, died on Friday, Nov. 24.
Jeffrey Barnhart, a 52-year-old white male, who resided at 4341 Montgomery Road #11, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45212, died on Friday, Nov. 24.
Anyone with information should contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner seeks family, friends of two dead Cincinnati men