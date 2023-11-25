The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is seeking any relatives or friends of two individuals that have died this week.

Stephen E. Moore, a 68-year-old white male who was currently homeless in Cincinnati, died on Friday, Nov. 24.

Jeffrey Barnhart, a 52-year-old white male, who resided at 4341 Montgomery Road #11, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45212, died on Friday, Nov. 24.

Anyone with information should contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner seeks family, friends of two dead Cincinnati men