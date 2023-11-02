The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the family or friends of a 75-year-old man fatally stabbed in Forest Park last week.

Herzog lived on Waycross Road in Forest Park and died on Oct. 27.

The coroner's office is seeking relatives or friends so they can release the remains of Herzog to them. The agency's efforts are not connected to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Huber Toole, who lived with Herzog, is charged with murder in his death. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond awaiting trial.

Anyone with information should contact the Hamilton County Coroner's Office at 513-946-8700.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner seeks friends, relatives of dead Forest Park man