Coroner seeks next of kin for man found dead in North Oconee River

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Friday he has been unable to locate the next of kin for a man found dead on March 10 in the North Oconee River.

Wilson said the State Crime Lab identified the man as 63-year-old Phillip Mark David, who was apparently homeless. The man has lived in several locations in the Athens area, he said.

A fisherman spotted David’s body while fishing in an area of the North Oconee River Park, according to Athens-Clarke police.

When the body was recovered, it carried no identification. The Crime Lab was able to identify the man, but the cause of death remains under forensic investigation, according to Wilson.

Anyone with information on David is asked to contact the coroner at 706-613-3999.

Overdose deaths:Fentanyl epidemic 'off the charts': Drug overdose deaths in Athens reaches record highs

Oconee Blotter: Road rage driver slams two cars, throws fit and flees to Athens

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke coroner seeks relatives of man found dead in river