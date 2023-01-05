Coroner: Single gun shot killed suspected shooter in Geisinger incident

Jan. 5—A Mount Carmel man believed to be linked to the fatal shooting of a Geisinger Medical Center employee in the employee parking lot last week died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy R. Reese.

A forensic autopsy was performed Wednesday on David Morgan, 48, the ex-boyfriend of shooting victim Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, according to officials. Reese said the autopsy was performed by Dr. Crystal Mago, a Forensic Pathologist at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.

Reese attended the autopsy and said the findings confirm Morgan sustained a single gunshot wound of the head, and also suffered lethal multiple blunt force trauma injuries secondary to a motor vehicle collision that occurred about an hour after the shooting at Geisinger, according to officials.

"The autopsy findings confirm the deceased had succumbed to his injuries prior to being exposed to the fire that occurred after the accident," Reese said.

Bloomsburg state police are investigating the accident. Milton state police are leading the investigation the Geisinger shooting, authorities said.

Wetzel was returning to her vehicle at around 5:04 p.m. on Dec. 30 when she was shot multiple times, resulting in her death, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to be Morgan. Lynn said he was working with Reese on an investigation into Morgan's death in the accident on Route 42 north of Aristes, Columbia County, near Weiser State Forest.

Authorities said previous discussions between Reese, Lynn and law enforcement had confirmed a link between the crash and the shooting in a Geisinger employee parking lot 45 minutes apart, Reese said.

According to the coroner's report, the Route 42 crash involved one vehicle. Morgan was ejected from the vehicle.

Wetzel was a Geisinger Medical Center employee and worked in the Laboratory Medicine Department, Lynn said. Lynn said police reviewed video and saw a dark-colored SUV believed to be a Ford Edge near the scene. The incident led to a lockdown at the hospital for several hours.

State police spokesperson Andrea Jacobs said the state police are still actively investigating the shooting. Authorities scanned parking lot camera footage for details on the suspect.

Lynn, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rosemary Leeming and Chief Nurse Crystal Muthler said authorities and Geisinger swept the hospital before going back to normal operations on Friday night.