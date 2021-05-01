Coroner: Suspicious death investigated at property in Cambria Township

May 1—CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a death, apparently by gunshot wound, as suspicious, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said at the scene Friday on Fairlane Road.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Lees said.

The deceased was a male in his 20s, Lees said.

He provided no additional details.

District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and police officers from Cambria Township, Nanty Glo and Summerhill departments as well as Pennsylvania State Police were also at the scene.

The investigation stretched from dusk into the night.

Authorities processed the scene, some officers scouring the wooded premises with flashlights as they waited on a search warrant for the home at the 1000 block of Fairlane Road, where the body was found.

There are no neighboring houses in the immediate area.

The scene is not far from Wilmore Dam.

Lees declined to disclose how police were contacted to respond to the scene, and Cambria County 911 dispatchers withheld that information at the request of authorities conducting the investigation.

With the investigation still incomplete at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Lees did not go any further than to say the death was suspicious.

In the past month, there were two homicides in Cambria County.

The most recent occurred Monday in Johnstown's West End and stemmed from a domestic dispute.

In early April, a woman was stabbed to death in Geistown after agreeing to meet someone selling an appliance through an online market.

Arrests were made in both of those cases.