Coroner: Trinity man fatally shot 17 hours before body discovered

Dec. 28—A Trinity man had been dead about 17 hours before his body was found in a Hillsboro residence on Christmas Eve, according to autopsy and coroner's reports.

The body of Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, was discovered on the living room floor at a home at 6859 Lawrence County 217 about three miles south of Hillsboro when Lawrence County sheriff's deputies arrived about 6 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The next day, Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, of Hillsboro, was charged with capital murder and robbery in connection with Hargrove's death. According to court records, the shooting occurred at McCary's home.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said Hargrove and McCary were believed to have been arguing.

"Apparently, they got into an argument, and (Gavin) was shot," said Brian Covington, sheriff's spokesman. "I understand they were friends."

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said it appears the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Friday. Hargrove was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. Friday. Norwood sent the body to the state forensics office in Huntsville. A preliminary autopsy report on Monday morning indicated the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the left cheek.

"He was shot with a large-caliber handgun, but I can't say for certain what type," Norwood said.

It was the second tragic death in the Hargrove family this year. Hargrove's father, Joey Hargrove, was in his third term as Lawrence County District 5 commissioner when he was killed in a motorcycle/car collision on Alabama 24 in the Caddo community on March 22. Joey Hargrove was 53.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Joey Hargrove's widow, Sonia Hargrove, to fill out the term.

Covington said after conducting interviews about Gavin Hargrove's death, authorities developed McCary as a suspect.

"We had about 10 calls into our office about his whereabouts, and we were able to locate and detain him," he said.

Covington said McCary was in a yard of a residence on Lawrence County 240 between Alabama 157 and Alabama 33 north of Moulton about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

"When our deputies arrived, he ran but it was a short chase. He was caught in about 30 seconds," Covington said.

McCary is being held in Lawrence County Jail and is segregated from other inmates, Covington said, and was expected to have an initial court appearance this morning.

There is no bail granted on capital murder cases in Alabama. A conviction for capital murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Moulton police, state troopers, Courtland police and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.

Hargrove's family members declined to comment on the case. The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday afternoon.

According to court records, McCary was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, a Class C felony, on June 9 and was out on $5,000 bail. That case has been waived to a grand jury. In 2020, McCary was charged with three misdemeanors including possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest, according to court records.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.