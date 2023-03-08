Coroner urges Army to stop giving ceremonial daggers to retiring soldiers after couple murdered

Collin Reeves

A senior coroner has called on the military to stop handing out ceremonial daggers to retiring servicemen after a couple were stabbed to death by a former soldier wielding one.

Collin Reeves had been presented with the weapon when he left the Army in 2017 and used it to murder his neighbours, husband and wife Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, four years later following a row over parking.

Reeves stabbed Mrs Chapple, 33, and Mr Chapple, 36, six times each in their home while their children slept upstairs, his trial heard, and was jailed for a minimum of 38 years.

Jailing him at Bristol Crown Court, Mr Justice Garnham said the killings had “torn the heart out of two perfectly normal, decent families”.

Now a coroner has written to Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, and the Ministry of Defence to voice her concerns about the knife he used to carry out the attack.

'I am not persuaded this is appropriate'

In the letter, published on Tuesday, Somerset senior coroner Samantha Marsh said Reeves had been presented with it after he retired from the Royal Engineers following 15 years’ service.

She wrote: “The murder weapon was a ceremonial dagger that had been presented to (him) following his retirement from the British Army...as a commemorative token of his service.

“The dagger was not a blunt replica, it was a fully functional weapon capable of causing significant harm, injury and sadly in the Chapples’ case, death.

“Please reconsider the appropriateness of providing anyone leaving the British Army, regardless of rank or status, with what is (to all intents and purposes) a deadly weapon.

“Such presentation/gifting has essentially put a deadly weapon in the community (where I understand it sadly remains, having never been recovered as it was removed from the scene prior to police attendance) and I am not persuaded that this is appropriate.”

Parking dispute

In her letter, Mrs Marsh detailed how the Chapples came to be murdered at their home in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, Somerset, in November 2021.

“They became involved in a parking dispute with their neighbour,” she wrote. “It would appear that [he] took umbrage at Jennifer, in particular, parking her vehicle in a particular location and manner within the development.

“She was perfectly legally entitled to park how and where she did; [he] simply didn’t like it and took petty action of moving his bins to block spaces and/or parking his own vehicle in an inconsiderate manner to cause a nuisance.

“There were some instances of police involvement, but this was largely either deemed to be a civil matter or verbal harassment by (those) who embarked on a course of conduct designed to intimidate or frighten Mr Chapple, but more particularly Mrs Chapple.”

Jennifer Chapple

On November 21 Reeves phoned the police to say he had stabbed his neighbours.

Ms Marsh wrote: “They suffered significant wounds and were sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Reeves suffered poor mental health

A report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct Report concluded that the police had acted appropriately and that there had been no indication that physical violence was even “a remotely foreseeable possibility”.

However, Ms Marsh concluded that she should write a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to the Government.

“During the course of the investigation my inquiries revealed matters giving rise to concern,” she wrote. “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you.”

Ms Marsh wrote that during Reeves’ trial, evidence had been heard suggesting he was suffering from poor mental health “because of combat and tours of war-torn countries”.

She wrote: “This is not an uncommon feature of those serving in and/or leaving the Army and adds further weight to my concerns around the appropriateness of such items (whether ceremonial or not) being issued in the first place, but secondly being issued to those who may have a propensity for mental health issues.

“In my opinion urgent action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.”

She added that Mr Wallace and the MoD are obliged to respond to her report - which was also sent to the Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police - by April 25.

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.