Coroner: Victim of CherryVale Mall shooting was 25-year-old Rockford man

CHERRY VALLEY — The Winnebago County Coroner's office has released the name of the person killed in a fatal shooting outside the CherryVale Mall Saturday evening.

Marcus McLin, 25, of Rockford, was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m..

According to the coroner's office, McLin was involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Macy's department store. An autopsy showed that he died of injuries consistent with a shooting, a press release states.

It also states that the death is under investigation by the Cherry Valley Police and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

