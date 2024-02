Feb. 19—A 95-year-old woman died in a Monday morning house fire in Somerville, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

Chunn said the call came in around 11:27 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire in the 4800 block of Alabama 36, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The name of the decedent has not been released.

