Coroner: Woman found dead in St. Clair Township was reported missing; death remains under investigation

Dec. 16—NEW FLORENCE — A St. Clair Township woman was reported missing before authorities later found her deceased in her home, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Westmoreland County authorities are investigating the incident, but said it may be several weeks before a cause and manner of death have been verified.

On Friday night, Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson identified the deceased as Alice Ilene Robson, 71.

The woman's body was discovered Thursday at her residence on the 200 block of Furnace Lane, which is just south of New Florence.

A man identifying himself as Robson's husband told WTAE on Friday the woman was missing several days before she was found dead underneath their back porch.

Authorities have not verified or commented on the man's story, offering few details other than that they are still gathering information.

"The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office investigated, and will release additional information at their discretion," Carson said in a statement.

"The cause and manner of death is pending final autopsy results, toxicology results, and further investigation into the incident. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks."