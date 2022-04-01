Coroner: Woman killed in Evansville shooting was pregnant; authorities release her name

EVANSVILLE, Ind. —The woman who was shot and killed on Evansville's West Side was pregnant, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's office released Friday.

Candilyn Michelle Sexton, 30, of Evansville, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head in the Wednesday shooting in the 2600 block of West Indiana Street, according to Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson.

Sexton was in the third trimester of a pregnancy.

Suspect confessed to killing pregnant woman

The man accused of killing her, Scott L. Terry, told police he had a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, the arrest affidavit states. He reportedly confessed to killing Sexton in an interview with EPD detectives.

In that interview, Terry said he called 911 using the victim's cell phone, which he said captured a video of the shooting. He reportedly sent the video to his mother, who then alerted authorities.

Terry was arrested by Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies in Henderson, Kentucky, shortly after the shooting. He was then taken to EPD headquarters, where he reportedly admitted to the killing, the affidavit states.

Prosecutors charged Terry with murder and he is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County jail.

