Coroner is working with several agencies to identify remains found at Clays Ferry Bridge

Human remains found Saturday morning beneath the Clays Ferry Bridge have not yet been positively identified, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said Tuesday afternoon.

Ginn said he is working with the medical examiner, a DNA lab and another government agency to identify the remains, possibly through the help of dental records.

The person’s cause of death is also still under investigation, he said.

Ginn said a man found the remains in “a very wooded area with very thick thatch” and notified police Saturday morning.

He confirmed that the man who found the remains was out searching for his friend, a missing Lexington man, Josh Woodhams.

Woodhams has been missing since June 17, according to WKYT.

Woodhams, a veteran of the Air Force, left his Lexington home on a bike, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

“Neither his phone or cards have been used,” the page states. “Family, neighbors and police have been searching but have found no sign of him.”

FOX 56 reported that Woodhams’ family said his phone last pinged at about 3 a.m. June 18 within several miles of the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Lexington police said Tuesday that they do not have further information to release about the search for Woodhams or the remains found Saturday.