Coroner's inquest scheduled for decades old missing woman legally declared deceased

Feb. 21—HUNTINGTON TWP. — A jury of six people will determine the cause and manner of death for a woman legally declared deceased more than 50 years after she went missing.

A coroner's inquest is being planned to to present evidence in the disappearance of Ilonka Cann, who was 22-years-old when she was last seen at her Cann Road residence in Huntington Township on May 27, 1970, according to the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre.

Luzerne County Judge Richard M. Hughes III in October legally declared Ilonka Cann deceased based on a petition filed by her sister, Anita Harless, through Attorney Nancy Violi.

With the judge's ruling, state police changed their classification of Ilonka Cann's investigation from a missing person to a death investigation while, at times, listing her death as a criminal homicide investigation.

After Ilonka Cann was legally declared deceased, investigators requested Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews to convene a coroner's inquest to present evidence of a jury of six people who will determine the cause and manner of death. Two alternates will also be selected.

State police said the state Office of Attorney General will present witnesses and evidence to the coroner's inquest jury.

Ilonka Cann last spoke with her parents on May 25, 1970, and was reported missing two days later, May 27, 1970. At the time she disappeared, Ilonka Cann was pregnant, had a 15-month-old son and married to Charles Cann II.

State police previously reported Ilonka Cann had no known physical or mental health issues at the time of her disappearance, and Charles Cann III may have traveled to Hackettstown, N.J., at the time she went missing.

There have been numerous searches for Ilonka Cann in recent years, including the draining of two ponds, an excavation of an island and a wooded area near the Cann residence.

At the time of Ilonka Cann's disappearance, she was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approximately 122 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

The coroner's inquest is being planned for early March.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-822-5400 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

A coroner's inquest is a rare proceeding but were common in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The last coroner's inquest, according to Times Leader records, was held in July 2013 in the death of Matthew Ryan Gailie, who died from a gunshot wound in Hazle Township on Sept. 2, 2011.

In that case, the coroner's jury ruled Gailie's death a homicide and his girlfriend, Jessica Alinsky, was eventually criminally charged and convicted by a county jury for his murder. Alinsky was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison by Luzerne County Judge Tina Polachek Gartley, who presided over the 2016 trial.