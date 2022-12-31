UPDATE Coroners: Mount Carmel man's fiery fatal crash linked to fatal shooting in Geisinger parking lot

Dec. 31—DANVILLE — A Berwick woman is the victim of the shooting that took place on the campus of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville Friday, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.

Vikki Wetzel, 49, was returning to her vehicle at around 5:04 p.m. when she was shot multiple times, resulting in her death, Lynn said.

The suspect is believed to be David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, an ex-boyfriend of Wetzel's, authorities said. Lynn said he is working with Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese on an investigation into Morgan's death in an accident on Route 42 north of Aristes, Columbia County, near Weiser State Forest. Reese said there is an ongoing investigation between the Montour and Columbia counties coroners offices and the major case teams of the Pennsylvania State Police Troops N and F.

Authorities said previously discussions between Reese, Lynn and law enforcement had confirmed a link between the crash and the shooting in a Geisinger employee parking lot 45 minutes apart, Reese said.

According to the coroner's report, the Route 42 crash involved one vehicle. Morgan was ejected from the vehicle and suffered thermal injuries after the vehicle caught on fire near him.

Morgan also had an apparent gunshot wound that is suspected to have occurred prior to the crash, Reese said.

Wetzel was a Geisinger Medical Center employee and worked in the Laboratory Medicine Department, Lynn said. Lynn said police reviewed video and saw a dark colored SUV believed to be a Ford Edge near the scene.

Lynn said there is no threat to the public.

State police spokesperson Andrea Jacobs said the state police are still actively investigating the shooting.

"It is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time," she said. "More information will be released as the investigation continues."

Authorities scanned parking lot camera footage for details on the suspect.

Lynn, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rosemary Leeming and Chief Nurse Crystal Muthler said authorities and Geisinger swept the hospital before going back to normal operations even though it was unlikely the suspect was inside.

Police vehicles from various Valley departments responded to the Geisinger Medical Center complex during the shooting investigation.