Coroner's office asks for help identifying 2 deceased men found in Indianapolis

Officials in Marion County are asking the public’s help in identifying the remains of two men found in separate locations last week.

Both men were found on Oct. 20, one on the northwest side of Indianapolis and the other on the east side of the city, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Death investigations in both cases are ongoing, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The coroner’s office has yet to release a cause or manner of death for either men.

Here's what we know about each case:

4500 block of Candletree Circle

The coroner’s office responded to a wooded area behind an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Candletree Circle, where one of the bodies was found.

The man is currently unidentified due to severe decomposition, according to the coroner’s office.

He is a white man and was wearing a light green t-shirt, blue Levi jeans, a size-34 through-36 brown Dickies brand belt and size-10 Puma tennis shoes that were red, black and white.

He also had a partial denture in place but did not have other identifying features, according to the coroner’s office.

1900 block of South Sherman

The second man’s body was found at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman.

The decedent is a white man, who was wearing blue AND 1-brand basketball shorts, AND 1 underwear and an unknown brand of black tennis shoes. The man was also wearing a black Armitron-brand watch. A black backpack, containing a blanket, toilet paper and earphones, was found nearby.

'To them, we're trash'Indianapolis closes homeless camps at high rate.

The man will not be able to be identified visually and positive identification will have to come via a dental records comparison or a DNA match.

The coroner’s office did not provide information why the man cannot be identified visually.

Who to call if you have information on the unidentified decedents

Anyone who has any information regarding either of the unidentified men is asked to call the Marion County Coroner's Office directly at 317-327-4744.

