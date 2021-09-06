Coroner's office called to officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp.; Ohio BCI investigating

Sep. 6—The Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called to the same address as an officer-involved shooting overnight in Miami Twp.

It is not clear who shot who, what type of injuries were sustained or if anyone was taken into custody.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp. that occurred after police responded to domestic incident on Fox Glove Way Sunday night.

"BCI was requested by the Miami Twp. PD to conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight," read an emailed statement from a BCI spokesperson. "BCI's Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded. BCI's investigation remains active and ongoing. I do not have any further details to share at this time."

Police responded just after 9 p.m. Sunday to a domestic call on Fox Glove Way.

During a 911 call, a person could be heard screaming and another woman was yelling "get off of her" and "get away from me".

When a dispatcher asked the caller who she was arguing with, the caller said, "My husband." The caller also said yes when asked if they were "physically fighting" but said there were no weapons and declined a medic, according to dispatch records.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reported hearing shots fired, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Police requested additional crews, as well as SWAT.

It is not clear what ended the incident. However, the scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to dispatch records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.