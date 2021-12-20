Coroner's office called to reported shooting in Dayton Sunday

Dec. 20—An investigator from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton Sunday.

The coroner's office confirmed an investigator responded to the area of North Main Street and Maylan Drive. Additional information about the incident was not available.

Dayton police arrested a woman nearby on preliminary murder and felonious assault charges, according to Miami Valley Jail booking records. She has not been formally charged, and it's not clear if she was arrested in connection to the same incident.

The woman was arrested in the 3500 block of North Main Street near Siebenthaler Avenue around 6:43 p.m., according to booking records.

