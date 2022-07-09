Coroner's office IDs 18-year-old who died after Harrison Twp. shooting

Jul. 9—The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the teen who died after a reported shooting in Harrison Township on Thursday as Devin Bennett, 18, of Dayton. His cause of death is still under investigation.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, at 10:47 a.m. deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 1900 block of Gant Drive on a report of a man who had been shot.

Deputies found an 18-year-old man in the apartment with a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to Kettering Health Dayton, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

On investigation, the sheriff's office said that witnesses saw an altercation at the intersection of Republic Drive and Gant Drive. Witnesses said that there were multiple people in the area, and then one displayed and fired a handgun at the victim.

The sheriff's office said its detectives are looking for people involved in the shooting, and asked for residents with any information to contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP).

The shooting remains under investigation.