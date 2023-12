Dec. 4—The Kern County coroner's office has identified a Delano man killed the night of Oct. 15 while riding in a car on Pond Road between Stanley and Garzoli avenues.

Juan Ruben Cortez, age 36, was shot at 8:57 p.m. before being transported to Adventist Health in Delano, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release issued Monday by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.