Coroner's office IDs woman who died following Monday morning shooting in Dayton

Oct. 12—The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman who died after being shot late Monday morning in Dayton.

Faith Guffey, 25, was transported to the hospital, where she died.

Police were called to the Caho Street around 11:30 a.m. on a shooting, said Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a suspect walked up and shot Guffey on the porch of a house. The caller said Guffey was not breathing.

"Upon arrival they discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound," Hall said. "This individual was removed to the hospital for treatment in life-threatening condition."

Police dispatchers said the suspect left the scene on foot.

Dayton police's homicide unit was called to the scene to investigate, Hall said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

We will update this story as more information is available.