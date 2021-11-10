Coroner's office: One of three Jane Does has been identified

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, holds a press conference at the Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Lab in Blue Ash, November 8, 2021. She was requesting the public's help in identifying three women found dead, who have yet to be identified. The oldest case is from 2018.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found wrapped in plastic in University Heights on Nov. 2.

The coroner's office said Carrie Graf, 45, has been identified as the woman found in the 2700 block of Enslin Street.

Graf was one of three Jane Doe cases the Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco talked about at a press conference on Monday.

Her body was found by University of Cincinnati students, according to Sammarco.

University of Cincinnati students found the body of a white woman in the parking strip along the 2700 block of Enslin Street on Nov. 2. Sammarco said she determined the woman died elsewhere and the body was left on the street in University Heights.

A bulletin from the coroner and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation described the woman as white, between 20 and 40, about 5-foot-7 and 210 pounds. She wore only black and white yoga pants. She had four tattoos: the name Julie, a cannabis leaf, the A-in-a-circle anarchy symbol used by the band Nine Inch Nails and a runic design.

On Monday, Sammarco said she did not suspect foul play. Graf’s cause of death is still pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Two women still unidentified

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, holds a press conference at the Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Lab in Blue Ash, November 8, 2021.

The coroner's office is still seeking information leading to the identification of two other women.

Sammarco has ruled that the woman in the 2018 case died of a drug overdose. The body was found wrapped in a blanket, a rose in her hand, and buried in a shallow grave at an Avondale apartment complex on Glenwood Avenue.

On Sept. 10, Colerain Township police investigated a blue Buick sedan in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 8400 block of Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. In the passenger seat sat the body of a woman between 35 and 65, 5-feet-9, 179 pounds with brown medium-length hair and green eyes. She wore a pink hoodie, a black and white shirt, gray sweat pants and rainbow Danskin Now tennis shoes, size 8 ½.

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, holds a press conference at the Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Lab in Blue Ash, November 8, 2021.

The Buick bears New Mexico license tags. Detective Brent Wetherington of the Colerain Township police said parking-lot video surveillance spotted someone parking the car Aug. 30. Somebody blocked out the windshield with a sunshade and draped plastic over a broken window on the passenger side. The woman’s body was found in the car 11 days later.

To provide information, call the Hamilton County coroner at 513-946-8700 or the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 740-845-2406.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner's office: One of three Jane Does has been identified