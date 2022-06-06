Coroner's office responds after man found shot in Dayton yard Sunday

Jun. 6—The Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called to respond after a man was reportedly found shot in a Dayton yard Sunday.

The incident was reported in the 200 block of Clemmer Street around 10:46 p.m. after a 911 caller found the man shot in their backyard, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The caller said the man had blood on his face.

No suspect information was available.

We have reached out to Dayton police for more information and will update this story as more details are released.