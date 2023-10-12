Coroner's office rules homicide in death of man found on Columbus' Northeast Side

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after a coroner's examination found signs of foul play in the death of a man whose body was discovered early Wednesday on the city's Northeast Side.

Police said Matthew Hurt, 39, was found unresponsive at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 1300 block of Morse Road, which is west of Karl Road. Medics pronounced him dead at 4:39 a.m., police said.

A post mortem examination conducted Wednesday by the Franklin County Coroner's Office found signs of foul play, police later reported, without identifying what the signs were.

Anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact the lead detective with the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-0877 or RShepherd@ColumbusPolice.org, or call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Homicide suspected after man found dead on Columbus' Northeast Side