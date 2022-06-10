Coroner's Office: Spartanburg man dies in shooting on Beacon Light Road

A man was found dead Friday morning in a home on Beacon Light Road in eastern Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office responded to 1080 Beacon Light Road shortly after midnight and found a man lying inside the residence.

Paul O’Neil Bobo Jr, 40, was pronounced dead at 12:27 a.m., according to a statement from the Coroner's Office The Coroner's Office also said Bobo had "multiple injuries consistent with gunshots."

An autopsy will be performed Friday. The Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation.

The shooting death is the second in as many days in Spartanburg County.

On Thursday, Nathaniel Xavier Johnson, 18, was found shot at Wild Cherry Circle and Highway 357 early Thursday morning in Lyman, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Johnson was transported to the hospital where he died, according to the coroner.

Later Thursday, a 17-year-old suspect, Caleb Pietras, has been arrested and charged in the killing of a Greenville teen. Pietras has a bond hearing in Spartanburg County today at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.

