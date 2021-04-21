Corporate America begins to see fallout after wading into politics

Alayna Treene
·4 min read

Corporate America is finding it can get messy when it steps into politics.

Why it matters: Urged on by shareholders, employees and its own company creeds, Big Business is taking increasing stands on controversial political issues during recent months — and now it's beginning to see the fallout.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Companies are being criticized by the left, their employees and customers if they don't step up, the right for cutting off insurrectionists and being "too woke," and the left again if they withhold opinions on even more political flashpoints.

Republicans also find themselves in a mess of their own making.

  • While they chastise and threaten the companies that have cut off political donations after the Jan. 6 Capitol assault, they're leading the charge against the Democrats' efforts to hike the corporate tax rate to pay for President Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure package.

The bottom line: Controversy is "a cost of doing business" these days, according to Doug Pinkham, the president of the Public Affairs Council.

  • "You have to assume that you're going to get embroiled in a controversy just by staying involved in the issue," Pinkham told Axios. "And then it becomes a discussion about, you know, if we don't get involved in this issue, will we be embroiled in a very different controversy?"

  • The American Conservative Union criticized Delta Air Lines for its competing statements on the Georgia voting law.

Driving the news: The tensions between Washington and Corporate America hit a boiling point this month as backlash over Georgia's imposition of voting restrictions intensified.

  • Major League Baseball decided it would no longer host the All-Star Game in Atlanta, while Georgia-based Delta and Coca-Cola called the law unacceptable and at odds with their company values.

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) threatened “serious consequences” and warned companies "to stay out of politics." He later backed off those remarks but made clear he didn't think they were fairly representing political reality.

  • High-profile Senate candidate and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance then publicly suggested raising taxes on such "woke" companies.

Yes, but: Republican fury with Corporate America is not translating, so far, into a meaningful change in the standard Republican position on a major issue of the day: tax policy.

  • Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Axios on Tuesday he doesn’t think his frustration with many of these corporations will prevent him from opposing tax hikes. The interview followed his "open letter" to "Woke Corporate America" on Monday, which warned of a "day of reckoning."

  • Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who told Biden on Monday he’s opposed to increasing the corporate tax hikes, separately told Axios: “We have a long history as a party, and as individuals, in working with various enterprises in our respective states, and I think they know where we stand."

  • Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said: "I wouldn't expect that they would suddenly change their view about what's best for the country because of disagreements on unrelated issues."

What's next: Republicans largely see the corporate tax rate as a tax on others — investors, pensioners and customers. But there are a ton of other ways they can get even with companies that have taken them to task.

  • Airlines rely on the government for tax treatment, route approval and infrastructure near their facilities. Manufacturers for trade policy. Shippers for tariff treatment. Revenge can come in many forms, deep inside legislation.

  • "The level of political sophistication for Fortune 500 companies is going to have to increase exponentially here and quickly," said a GOP consultant who advises large firms in D.C.

  • "The business community writ large is probably two to four years from being in the same position as the tech industry," the consultant added, referring to recent bipartisan backlash against Silicon Valley. "The Rob Portmans are retiring. You're going to have more Josh Hawleys."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • New York Attorney General Asked to Investigate Whether Andrew Cuomo Used State Resources for Pandemic Book

    Well, it looks like the saga that is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues, as now the New York state comptroller has asked the state’s attorney general to investigate whether the embattled governor used state resources in the “development and promotion” of his coronavirus pandemic book.

  • U.S. judge rejects ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's bid to end sentence early

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a petition by Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, to release him from home confinement in May, six months ahead of schedule. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said the petition was premature because prosecutors were not yet required, under a 2018 law allowing early release for some prisoners, to credit Cohen for hundreds of hours of work and courses he completed while imprisoned at a federal facility in New York state. The Manhattan judge also said Cohen had failed to exhaust his administrative remedies, and faced no irreparable harm because there was "no basis to conclude that Mr. Cohen's service of his sentence violates his constitutional rights."Cohen, 54, who represented himself, is serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes to which he pleaded guilty in December 2018.

  • Supreme Court rejects Pennsylvania GOP election rules challenge

    The Supreme Court won't take an appeal by Pennsylvania Republicans claiming that the state's secretary of state exceeded its authority when expanding deadlines for mail-in ballots last year due to the pandemic, according to NBC News. Why it matters: This is another refusal by the Supreme Court to take up litigation regarding the 2020 presidential election, despite the efforts of GOP leaders and supporters of former President Trump to push baseless claims of voter fraud.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The case was brought by former Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet and four individual voters, who filed the lawsuit before the election to challenge a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court that mail-in ballots could be counted as long as they were "postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later," per Reuters. What's more: The judges were unanimous in their refusal to hear the case and their ruling was given with "no explanation and no noted dissents," per NBC.The rejection was an expected outcome given the court's consistent refusal to hear similar suits regarding the 2020 election. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Colorado tightens gun regulations to "prevent future loss of life"

    Colorado has strengthened its gun regulations on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.For the record: The two measures were introduced in the state legislature before last month's fatal shooting at a grocery store that left 10 people dead. One bill is named for a 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a gunman with a stolen weapon.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The Isabella Joy Thallas Act requires firearms owners to report the loss or theft of a weapon to law enforcement within five days of its disappearance.The other law, designed to ensure the safe storage of firearms, is due to take effect on July 1."Every year, thousands of gun deaths nationwide and hundreds of gun deaths in Colorado occur because of improperly and unsafely stored firearms," per an emailed statement. "Additionally, people who live in homes with guns stored in an unsafe manner are more likely to commit suicide.""This bill will reduce gun deaths by requiring that firearms be securely stored when not in use, and requiring licensed gun dealers to provide a storage device with the purchase of firearms."What they're saying: Gov. Jared Polis (D) noted at a news conference on Monday, when he signed the bills that while the laws "can prevent future loss of life" and "be part of the healing for the Thallas family and so many others impacted by gun violence by a stolen gun."State Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said Tuesday that more legislation to address the circumstances of the Boulder shooting is coming. The legislation will likely look at “things that can be responsive to what happened in Boulder, and save as many lives as possible,” Fenberg, the state Senate’s majority leader, said. “We want to make sure that whatever we introduce can pass.”Of note: "No Republicans in the General Assembly supported either bill, saying they infringe on gun owners’ rights and criminalize gun owners," the Denver Post reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sen. Durbin: Republicans alarmed that 'too many voters are showing up'

    EDITOR'S NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS STORY MISIDENTIFIED SENATOR DURBIN'S HOME STATE. HE REPRESENTS ILLINOIS, NOT DELAWARE."The problem is obvious," Durbin said. "Too many people are showing up."The Illinois Democrat chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday titled, "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote," focused on efforts by Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere to implement new voting laws that critics say will limit voting access by African-Americans and other minorities that lean Democratic.Georgia's new law imposed tougher requirements for absentee ballots and made it illegal for members of the public to offer food and water to voters in line."Among Georgia voters who returned absentee ballots, we get an answer to our question," Durbin said in his opening remarks. "Sixty-five percent of those who returned absentee ballots voted for [Democratic] President Biden. Thirty-five percent for [Republican] Donald Trump."

  • Kamala Harris Sits at 'White's Only' Counter Where the 'Greensboro Four' Staged Famous Protest 60 Years Ago

    The "Greensboro Four" held a sit-in against segregation at the diner counter in 1960

  • Northern Minnesota community cut off by Canadian border restrictions faces another month of 'crisis'

    On Tuesday, Canada extended its border restrictions until May 21, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. Only essential travel will be permitted across Canada's border with the U.S., reports Reuters, continuing restrictions that have been in place since March 2020. Canadian border restrictions have proven disastrous for residents of Minnesota's Northwest Angle, a geographical oddity surrounded on three sides by Canada, with a body of water on the fourth side. The Angle's only connection to land is its border with Canada's Manitoba province, but due to a surveyor's error, it's considered the northernmost part of Minnesota. As Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) explained in a Star Tribune op-ed, border restrictions have cut the 120-odd residents off from friends and family in the U.S. hoping to visit by road, devastated the local fishing lodges and other tourist attractions, and made it nearly impossible for residents to buy groceries or receive medical care without risking being stranded away from their homes. Residents have pleaded with Canadian officials to open the 80-kilometer passage in Manitoba to allow tourists into the Angle, reports CBC News. Tourism has been deemed non-essential in Canada's border restrictions, but in the tourism-based economy of the Northwest Angle, it's about as essential as it gets. Beyond business concerns, residents report being separated from their families while waiting days for negative results from molecular COVID-19 tests. "With the eyes of the national media focused on the chaos at America's southern border, few have any idea this problem exists," writes Fischbach. "But the northern border is in crisis, too." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Ohio Republicans aim to rename state park after Donald Trump

    A GOP-backed bill introduced Monday would change the name of an Ohio state park to honor former President Donald Trump. The bill primarily sponsored by freshman state Rep. Mike Loychik to rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park is the latest attempt by Ohio Republicans to honor the former president. “This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County,” Loychick wrote in an initial statement.

  • DiCaprio, Katy Perry urge Biden to refuse Brazil environment deal

    Dozens of U.S. and Brazilian celebrities, including film actor Leonardo DiCaprio, pop star Katy Perry and musician Gilberto Gil, released a letter on Tuesday urging U.S. President Joe Biden not to agree to any environmental deals with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. The United States has been holding talks with Brazil since February on a potential collaboration to stop surging destruction of the Amazon rainforest, although Brazil's environment minister told Reuters no deal would be ready for this week's U.S. Earth Day summit organized by Biden.

  • Neo-Nazi leader arrested in Arizona for aggravated assault

    Burt Colucci, commander of one of the United States' oldest white supremacist groups, was arrested on Monday in a Phoenix suburb for pointing a loaded handgun at a Black man and threatening to kill him and his friends, according to police records. The altercation began outside a hotel in Chandler, Arizona, after Colucci placed trash on the car of the African Americans and used racial slurs against them, according to statements police collected from Colucci, the Black people and an independent witness. Only Colucci was identified in the police report that was made public.

  • Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

    A group of Democratic Senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • A vaccinated New Zealand airport worker tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the country opened a travel bubble with Australia

    Australia and New Zealand launched a travel bubble on Monday, allowing people to travel between the two countries without quarantining.

  • Fox News host Greg Gutfeld says he was 'glad' about the Derek Chauvin verdict 'even if he might not be guilty of all charges' because 'my neighborhood was looted'

    "No, at least I'm being honest - my neighborhood was looted. I don't ever want to go through that again," Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld said.

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • American Airlines is cutting flights to South America due to lack of demand stemming from the continent's new surge of COVID cases

    American Airlines' flights to Brazil, Chile, and Peru have been impacted by this decision. The CDC recommends avoiding travel to the three countries.

  • Report: Watchdog blocked inquiry on Secret Service conduct in Trump administration

    Despite recommendations from career staff, a federal watchdog for the Secret Service last year declined to take up probes into the agency's handling of Black Lives Matter protests in D.C., and on the spread of COVID-19 among Secret Service members, according to the Project On Government Oversight. Flashback: Law enforcement agencies used tear gas and physical force to remove protestors from Lafayette Square last year, allowing the Secret Service to take then-President Trump across the street to a photo-op in front of a church.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The church's clergy accused Trump of using their building as a prop. Some individuals who walked with Trump to the church apologized for their participation or said they were not aware of what was happening. What we know: Department of Homeland Security inspector general Joseph Cuffari rejected a recommendation by career staff to look into Secret Service's role in the incident. Cuffari also declined to investigate Secret Service protocols on COVID-19 and how they apply to agents and officers who are in close proximity to the president. "An investigation would also likely have examined Secret Service protocols last October when Trump, presumably still contagious with COVID-19, ignored medical advice and rode around waving to supporters from a presidential SUV as Secret Service agents were sealed inside with him," POGO notes. What they're saying: “Our office does not have the resources to approve every oversight proposal,” a spokesperson for Cuffari’s office told POGO. “We have to make tough strategic decisions about how to best use our resources for greatest impact across the Department. In both of these cases, we determined that resources would have a higher impact elsewhere.”Of note: Cuffari still holds his role three months into the Biden administration. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nikki Haley Vets Miami Mayor as Possible 2024 Running Mate: Report

    Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is reportedly considering Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as a running mate for her potential 2024 presidential bid, according to a new report. The pair met at Miami’s City Hall, with Haley aiming to size up the mayor’s running mate potential, according to Politico Playbook. The newsletter says that while a joint ticket wasn’t explicitly discussed, “it hung over the entire conversation.” Suarez is a Cuban American who could help bolster Haley’s support among the largest bloc of conservative Hispanic voters in the battleground state if she were to run in 2024. The news follows Haley’s recent comments that she would support former President Trump if he chose to run for president again next cycle and that she would not join the race if he were to do so. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” the former South Carolina governor said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.” Haley is seen as just one of a number of potential 2024 GOP candidates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark). DeSantis emerged as the frontrunner among potential contenders in a poll by Echelon Insights last month, if former President Trump was not included in the field. Seventeen percent of Republican respondents said they would vote for DeSantis in 2024 if Trump does not run, while former Vice President Mike Pence received support from 16 percent of respondents. However, when asked whether they would vote for Trump or a different candidate in a GOP primary if it were held today, 60 percent of Republican respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” back the former president.

  • Despite right-wing panic about the plummeting birthrate, Republicans are lining up against Biden's pro-family 'human infrastructure' push

    Joe Biden is getting ready to unveil another far-reaching set of proposals that would dramatically expand the social safety net for families.

  • One America News fires producer who publicly criticized the pro-Trump network's election coverage

    At the right-wing news channel One America News Network, "there's still serious doubts about who's actually president," as OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp said in a March 28 report. OAN "has become a kind of Trump TV for the post-Trump age," The New York Times reported Sunday, and some of its "coverage has not had the full support of the staff." One OAN producer, Marty Golingan, said the network had lurched to the right since he joined in 2016. The "majority" of his colleagues "did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air," Golingan told the Times, and "a lot of people said, 'This is insane, and maybe if [Dominion Voting Systems] sue us, we'll stop putting stories like this out.'" He said OAN's news director, Lindsay Oakley, reprimanded him for referring to "President Biden" in news copy. Golingan was fired Monday. He had told the Times' Rachel Abrams he would wear being sacked as "a badge of honor." UPDATE: One America News has fired Marty Golingan, who told us staffers don't think many of OAN's stories are true. “I’ve given up my journalistic integrity already, and to be fired, that would make me feel good,” he had told me. “I would wear it like a badge of honor.” — Rachel C. Abrams (@RachelAbramsNY) April 19, 2021 Of 18 current and former OAN staffers Abrams interviewed, 16 said their employer had broadcast reports they consider misleading, inaccurate, or untrue. But several also said they have bills to pay and few other job prospects. "We're not Nazis," one producer told Abrams. "Just, like, everyday people." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Judge orders LA to offer shelter for homeless on Skid Row

    A federal judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles on Tuesday ordered the city and county to find shelter for all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days and audit any spending related to the out-of-control crisis of people living on the streets. In a fiery 110-page order, Judge David O. Carter slammed officials' inability to restrain the unprecedented growth of homelessness that has seen encampments spread into nearly every neighborhood in the region. “All of the rhetoric, promises, plans, and budgeting cannot obscure the shameful reality of this crisis — that year after year, there are more homeless Angelenos, and year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets," Carter wrote in granting a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs last week.