Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: How some of America's biggest companies are responding

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that for nearly 50 years secured the federal right to obtain an abortion. The case also struck down a 1992 case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which affirmed the right to obtain an abortion up until about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Following a rare leak from the Supreme Court last month suggesting Roe v. Wade would be overturned, companies including Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL) announced policies that would reimburse employee travel expenses incurred to obtain abortion care barred within their home state.

In response to Friday's ruling, a number of large corporations have newly announced or reiterated support to cover travel costs for U.S. employees seeking abortion services. We've collected many of these responses below, and will update this list as developments warrant.

Disney (DIS)

"We have communicated directly with our employees today that we recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live," a Disney spokesperson told Yahoo Finance. "Disney employees who may be unable to access care in one location have affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location. This travel benefit covers family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions)."

Mastercard (MA)

A spokesperson for Mastercard confirmed earlier reports to Yahoo Finance that it will fund travel and lodging for employees seeking abortions outside their home states beginning in June.

"We will continue to offer employees access to the same healthcare that is available today wherever they live," the spokesperson said. "And, any travel support is consistent with other services that have been similarly supported."

Story continues

JPMorgan (JPM)

"Our health care plans have historically covered travel benefits for certain covered services that would require travel,” JPMorgan told employees in a memo obtained by CNBC. “Beginning in July, we will expand this benefit to include all covered services that can only be obtained far from your home, which would include legal abortion.”

Netflix (NFLX)

The streaming giant will offer travel reimbursement coverage for its full-time U.S. employees and their dependents who need to travel for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care, or abortion through their company health plans.

Microsoft (MSFT)

“Microsoft will continue to do everything we can under the law to support our employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical healthcare – which already includes services like abortion and gender-affirming care — regardless of where they live across the U.S," a Microsoft spokesperson told Yahoo Finance.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

DICK'S CEO Lauren Hobart said in a LinkedIn post that in response to Friday's ruling the company will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement for employees living in states that restrict access to abortion to travel to the nearest location where care is legally available. This benefit will also be extended to employee spouses or dependents enrolled in the retailer's medical plan, along with one support person.

Tesla (TSLA)

In its 2021 Impact report published on May 6, Tesla said the electric vehicle maker will cover the travel and accommodation lodging support for employees who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.

Alexandra Garfinkle contributed reporting.

(This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.)

—

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube