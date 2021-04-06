Corporate America tears down Biden's infrastructure plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben White
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Corporate America has loudly complained for years about the crumbling state of the U.S. infrastructure and demanded that Washington invest heavily to catch up to the rest of the developed world.

But now that President Joe Biden has proposed a massive $2 trillion-plus spending package, the collective response from big business is basically: “No thanks, try again.”

Groups like the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable have largely rejected the plan, saying the tax hikes that Biden is proposing to pay for it would crush American competitiveness.

Top executives of companies who in the past have given speeches about the need for infrastructure spending are mostly silent, opting to complain privately that Biden’s plan is too expensive, too partisan, too laden with unrelated social policy and not at all what they had in mind. Jeff Bezos, CEO of online retailing behemoth Amazon, put out a statement on Tuesday that seemed at first glance like an endorsement of Biden’s plan.

Except it wasn’t.

Bezos, like other CEOs, nodded toward acceptance of a higher top corporate tax rate — though he actually put his name behind it. But he stopped well short of explicitly backing Biden’s infrastructure proposal and instead called for a “balanced solution” to boost U.S. competitiveness. Underneath the surface, the corporate world generally despises Biden’s plan in its current form and is fixated on its defeat.

“This plan would make America less competitive, which would mean less U.S. economic growth and less job creation,” said Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the Chamber of Commerce. “The benefits of infrastructure would be offset by punitive tax increases. And if they move ahead with only Democratic votes, the concept of doing anything on a bipartisan basis would be over and it would just reinforce the kind of gridlock that has prevented progress on every other issue.”

Executives at some of America’s largest companies complain much more bitterly in private about the White House approach, arguing that raising the top corporate rate to 28 percent from 21 percent — without restoring deductions eliminated in then-President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill — would damage hiring and the economy.

And they say instituting a global minimum tax that other countries may not adopt would drive more jobs and profits out of the U.S. They also complain about a lack of sufficient outreach to the business community before the infrastructure plan was rolled out and worry that Biden is forsaking his campaign promises to work on a bipartisan basis on such sweeping legislation.

Executives often say they could live with a corporate tax rate of around 25 percent — which groups like the Business Roundtable previously supported — but only with deductions restored and without much of the international reform.

“I didn’t think 21 percent was the right number when we did tax reform. And 25 percent is a spot where you could probably get a lot of consensus,” the CEO of one of the world's largest financial firms said on condition that they not be named. “It’s not the rate, it’s all the other stuff that would make us less competitive around the world. And jobs will go if we do this stuff.”

The CEO added that the business community generally won’t get behind any bill being pushed with only Democratic support through the budget reconciliation process — a maneuver that allows legislation to clear the Senate with a simple majority — that the White House used to pass its $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

“It really does matter if this is totally partisan. It sounds cliché but business people really do want to sit in the middle and get behind stuff that has bipartisan support,” the CEO said. “Biden made a lot of promises to do this stuff differently. But while it has a shinier veneer, a lot of it seems just like Trump doing everything his way.”

A leading executive at a Fortune 100 technology company said it’s easy for Amazon and other companies to nod at their willingness to pay a higher overall corporate rate. But the executive said the corporate world would fight much of the rest of the proposal.

“None of these guys can realistically with a straight face oppose a 25 percent rate,” the executive said. “That’s not where the fight is. At all.”

Both executives say that outside of a couple of hastily arranged conference calls shortly before Biden introduced his “American Jobs Plan,” there has not been much outreach to the business community, a complaint that dogged former President Barack Obama throughout his two terms.

The White House largely rejects these complaints. Administration officials note that many executives including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon previously backed a top corporate rate of 25 percent, only slightly shy of the 28 percent Biden is proposing.

They also say that 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney ran on a platform including a 25 percent top rate and that Trump's National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow mostly praised the Romney plan.

On engagement, administration officials say White House advisers Cedric Richmond, who heads the Office of Public Engagement, and Brian Deese, the National Economic Council director, met with the heads of Bank of America, State Street, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs on the infrastructure plan in a session organized by the Financial Services Forum.

They also say Richmond and Deese briefed 25 CEO members of the Business Roundtable. And other officials spoke to trade groups like the National Association of Manufacturers and the Aerospace Industries Association along with executives from leading internet broadband companies and agricultural representatives.

More broadly, White House officials say that while Biden is committed to covering much of the cost of the $2.5 trillion plan, he recognizes that a conversation over exactly how to do that is just beginning.

The White House still hopes to eventually craft a bipartisan deal even if all signals right now suggest Biden is willing to sign a bill with only Democratic support.

“We want to work across the aisle with briefings and discussion with GOP lawmakers,” said deputy NEC director David Kamin. “When it comes to corporate tax reform, the president put this forward and this is his idea of how it could be paid for, but he's really willing to hear other ideas.”

Kamin added that “if others have ideas they want to put forward, then those should be part of the discussion.”

Perhaps the biggest fear in corporate America right now centers on the idea of a 21 percent minimum tax on U.S. companies’ foreign income, something executives and conservative economists say would put American firms at a distinct disadvantage and could lead U.S. companies to once again seek corporate “inversions” in which they take up overseas addresses.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday pressed developed countries to adopt a global minimum tax as a way to reduce possible anti-competitive disadvantages that could arise from Biden’s proposal.

But business groups say discussions over a global minimum tax have been going on for years and there is no guarantee any agreement will be reached soon. “Sure it would be great if we had a system where all the advanced countries worked in harmony,” said a tax expert working with businesses opposed to Biden’s plan in its current form. “But we’ve been talking about this for years and tax competitiveness and the right to set your own rates has always been a big issue of national sovereignty for other governments.”

The White House, in turn, says its plan encourages but does not rely on an international tax agreement. “We address that with a reform that if you are a foreign company based in a country that does not adopt a minimum tax then you would face denial of deductions,” Kamin said. “That means we are really in fact leveling the playing field.”

While the White House criticizes business leaders who previously talked up infrastructure spending and are now balking at how to pay for it, executives suggest that the administration should reduce the price tag and find other mechanisms to pay for the plan, including fees on the users of new infrastructure.

And they worry that if a bill is jammed through on a partisan basis, the next time the GOP controls the levers of government, much of the change will get wiped away.

“They are risking repeating what Republicans did when they went it alone,” said Bradley. “And if they do, Republicans could just return the favor and we would have no long-term changes.”

Recommended Stories

  • Bezos endorses higher corporate taxes for infrastructure

    Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos endorsed President Joe Biden’s focus on building up the country’s infrastructure Tuesday and said the company even supports a corporate tax rate hike to help pay for it. Bezos’ statement, posted on the company’s website, was notable because it came after Biden singled out the company for criticism about how much it pays in federal taxes when he recently unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Biden has proposed hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% to help pay for his plan, an idea that Republican leaders are panning as harmful to economic growth.

  • Matt Gaetz to speak at women's conference at Trump golf club amid sex trafficking probe

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking, is set to speak at a conservative women's conference at former President Trump's Miami golf course on Friday.What's happening: The Women for America First group will host Gaetz at Trump National Doral golf course, in addition to fellow Florida GOP Reps. Byron Donalds and Kat Cammack. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) will also be in attendance, per the Washington Post.Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday, "Thank you to 'Women for America First' for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation."The state of play: Gaetz has denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old, telling Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."He is also facing accusations of using campaign cash to pay for unauthorized travel expenses and sharing nude photos of a woman he'd slept with to other lawmakers on the floor of the House.Amy Kremer, chair of the pro-Trump nonprofit Women for America First, told the Washington Post in a statement. "We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the main stream media." She defended Gaetz as "innocent until proven guilty."Driving the news: Trump issued his first statement on the Gaetz controversy on Wednesday, writing, "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon. It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." Rep Matt Gaetz has been a fearless leader in DC. Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up & fight on behalf of President Trump & his America First Agenda.We are honored to have @RepMattGaetz speak at the #SaveAmericaSummit! https://t.co/zt4wLYoIFK pic.twitter.com/xOzNqlvsj6— Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) April 6, 2021 Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

    Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement. Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems." People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • Dems blast Oklahoma lawmaker who compared slavery, abortion

    A white Republican lawmaker from southeast Oklahoma is facing criticism for comparing lawmakers' efforts to end abortion to the fight against slavery. Rep. Jim Olsen, of Roland, made the comments Wednesday during a meeting of the House Public Health Committee that was considering several anti-abortion bills. “None of us would like to be a slave," Olsen said when asked to clarify his comments, according to KOCO-TV.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos backs corporate tax hike

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday that he supports U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes on American companies.Biden is pushing to increase corporate tax rates from 21 to 28 percent as part of an infrastructure plan.He also wants to close loopholes that allow companies to move profits overseas.Bezos said in a blog post on Tuesday, “We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure. We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides.”Bezos’s statement of support comes after the largest U.S. online retailer faced criticism from the White House, Congress and social media for paying little or no federal income taxes.Biden last week pointed to Amazon as one of nearly 100 Fortune 500 companies that use loopholes to pay QUOTE “not a single solitary penny” in federal income tax.He said in 2019 that Amazon shouldn’t be paying less in taxes than firefighters and teachers.After paying no federal income tax in 2017 or 2018, Amazon reported over $160 million in tax liability for 2019 and nearly $2 billion for 2020.Bezos is stepping down as company CEO later this year.

  • Who is Q? Why QAnon's ringleader may have been hiding in plain sight all along

    QAnon researchers have long suggested that 8kun's owner and operator led the theory. Speculation continues to center on Jim and Ron Watkins.

  • White supremacy is the root of all race-related violence in the US

    As fears of anti-Asian violence grow, police seek to be more visible to deter attacks. AP Photo/Kathy WillensAmid the disturbing rise in attacks on Asian Americans since March 2020 is a troubling category of these assaults: Black people are also attacking Asian Americans. White people are the main perpetrators of anti-Asian racism. But in February 2021, a Black person pushed an elderly Asian man to the ground in San Francisco; the man later died from his injuries. In another video, from New York City on March 29, 2021, a Black person pushes and beats an Asian American woman on the sidewalk in front of a doorway while onlookers observe the attack, then close their door on the woman without intervening or providing aid. As the current president of the Association for Asian American Studies and as an ethnic studies and critical race studies professor who specializes in Asian American culture, I wanted to address the climate of anti-Asian racism I was seeing at the start of the pandemic. So in April 2020, I created a PowerPoint slide deck about anti-Asian racism that my employer, the University of Colorado Boulder, turned into a website. That led to approximately 50 interviews, workshops, talks and panel presentations that I’ve done on anti-Asian racism, specifically in the time of COVID-19. The point I’ve made through all of those experiences is that anti-Asian racism has the same source as anti-Black racism: white supremacy. So when a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy. White supremacy does not require a white person to perpetuate it. It’s not just white people White supremacy is an ideology, a pattern of values and beliefs that are ingrained in nearly every system and institution in the U.S. It is a belief that to be white is to be human and invested with inalienable universal rights and that to be not-white means you are less than human – a disposable object for others to abuse and misuse. The dehumanization of Asian people by U.S. society is driven by white supremacy and not by any Black person who may or may not hate Asians. During the pandemic, “yellow peril” rhetoric that blamed China for COVID-19 led to a 150% rise in anti-Asian harassment incidents reported to police in 2020. In particular, East Asian Americans or anyone who appeared to be of East Asian heritage or descent became targets for the misplaced anger of people blaming Chinese people or those they thought looked Chinese, even if they were of other ethnic backgrounds, like Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, Burmese, Thai or Filipino. A fear of disease White supremacy as the root of racism can be seen in the Latino man in Texas stabbing a Burmese family in March 2020, claiming he did so because they were Chinese and bringing the coronavirus into the U.S. Though the suspect may have mental health problems, his belief that this family posed a threat is driven by the white supremacist ideas of Chinese people being to blame for COVID-19. This same rhetoric of blaming anyone perceived to be Chinese for COVID-19 and attacking them has been found in countless reports of harassment, including one by a Vietnamese American woman who was spat at by a white man as she tried to enter a grocery store in March 2021. Four days later, video footage showed a 76-year-old Chinese woman who was punched in the face by a 39-year-old white man, on the same day that a white man killed eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Stories of individual harassment and violence perpetrated against Asian Americans by white assailants don’t always get the same attention as the viral videos of Black aggression toward Asians. But underlying all these incidents is white supremacy, just as white supremacy is responsible for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes: White supremacy made Floyd into a Black male threat rather than a human being. Understanding the depth and reach of this ideology of racism can be challenging, but doing so brings each person, and the nation as a whole, closer to addressing systemic inequity. It’s not Black people whom Asian Americans need to fear. It’s white supremacy.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jennifer Ho, University of Colorado Boulder. Read more:Asian Americans top target for threats and harassment during pandemicRacism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crime Jennifer Ho is affiliated with the Association for Asian American Studies.

  • Pence launches group as Trump officials line up new roles

    Former Vice President Mike Pence launched a new advocacy group on Wednesday as he and other Trump officials look to boost their post-White House plans. Pence's Advancing American Freedom, which could serve as a springboard for his own presidential campaign, will aim to promote the Trump administration’s achievements and work as a counterpoint to the Biden agenda. The new group is one of several launched in recent weeks by former aides of President Donald Trump.

  • Trump breaks silence on possible allegations against Rep. Gaetz

    Donald Trump said in a written statement that Congressman Matt Gaetz never asked him for a pardon. Investigators are looking into whether he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

  • Twitter says agency can't archive Trump tweets because of ban

    Twitter won't let the National Archives create a federally preserved version of former President Trump's tweets from his banned personal account, Politico first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is working archiving online Twitter posts by Trump while president — including the tweets that led to him being permanently banned from the platform in January following the U.S. Capitol riots.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Conservatives have already accused the company and other social media giants of infringing on free speech by imposing bans on the former president.What they're saying: Twitter said in an emailed statement that its teams have been working with the NARA on the preservation of tweets from the former president's @realDonaldTrump account, "as is standard with any administration transition and as we’ve done previously. ""We have a long-standing, collaborative partnership with NARA on a number of issues, including to preserve records in accordance with appropriate laws," the statement added.The NARA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, but spokesperson James Pritchett told Politico the agency is "still exploring the best way" to make the account's archival content public.It is deferring to Twitter "on whether that archive should be available on the social media site and would still post the preserved tweets to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website," Politico added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • An under-the-radar voting rights bill in Congress could prevent the election fight in Georgia from happening again

    The political battles over voting laws are at a new fever pitch, with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to suppress participation by minority voters, and Republicans accusing Democrats of hyperbole and bad-faith objections.

  • Virginia becomes first southern state to legalize marijuana

    Virginia lawmakers have approved Gov. Ralph Northam's request to legalize the possession and growth of small amounts of recreational marijuana starting July 1, up from the 2024 timeline that had previously been agreed to.Why it matters: The move will make Virginia the first southern state, and the 16th in the nation, to legalize recreational marijuana. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Northam proposed the amendment at the end of March along with others aimed at improving public safety and worker protections in connection to marijuana use. Northam's office said that a report commissioned by the state found that Black people in Virginia were disproportionately policed and convicted for marijuana use, which is why he wanted to push for immediate legalization. What they're saying: "Today, with the Governor's amendments, we will have made tremendous progress in ending the targeting of Black and brown Virginians through selective enforcement of marijuana prohibition by this summer," Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said in a statement.What to watch: "As amended, lawmakers need to vote again on the regulatory framework before any business licenses can be awarded," ABC's local affiliate reported.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden Urged to Overturn Ruling that Crippled Georgia Factory — and the Clock Is Ticking

    President Joe Biden has just four days left to save SK Innovation‘s electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia, which is set to create more than 2,600 local jobs if it is not shut down by a U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling first. In February, the ITC upheld a judge’s earlier ruling in favor of LG Chem, which has accused fellow South Korean company, SK Innovation (SKI) of stealing trade secrets related to lithium-ion battery production. The ITC has just one tool to impose any kind of remedy on a company for perceived wrongdoing: it can block imports via an exclusion order. If the ruling stands it would essentially shut down the 2.4 million square foot plant in Commerce, Ga. “before it even gets started,” an adviser to SKI told National Review. “We’re almost at the finish line and then the ITC says, ‘Nope, you’re not going to be able to import any of those rare [Earth] materials and other materials that they need to produce these batteries,'” the adviser said. “They’re stuck and there’s nowhere else they can get these things — they have to import those components. So if the ITC says you can’t import, that means there’s no business.” The plant’s first phase is set to employ 2,600 Georgians as it manufactures specially designed electric batteries for the new Ford EV F-150 truck and the Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee electric vehicle manufacturing plant. The decision allows for a limited transition period for SKI to meet the needs of its clients but has banned the company from importing critical components for its batteries for ten years. As the ruling threatens to destroy one of the largest single investments in a job-creating initiative in Georgia’s history, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are looking to Biden to reject the panel’s decision. The president can veto the decision for any reason within 60 days of the ruling, as former President Barack Obama did in 2013 when the commission moved to ban the import of some older models of the iPhone and iPad in a dispute between Apple and Samsung. As the ITC released its decision in February, Biden has until April 11 to intervene. Those urging Biden to step in and reject the ruling argue there is a better place to resolve this issue between two South Korean companies: the U.S. District Court in Delaware, where a parallel suit has been filed with the same allegations. “If the president disapproves of this decision, it’s not as though LG loses and doesn’t have an ability to continue to seek its claims in court,” she said. “Everybody else still gets their day in court.” However, the district court can impose “more appropriate remedies” so the factory can remain open, saving American jobs and strengthening the supply chain. Rick Manning, the president of Americans for Limited Government, echoed this sentiment, telling National Review that the White House can “have your cake and eat it here” by rejecting the decision and letting the dispute play out in district court. “If Joe Biden wants to create green jobs and Joe Biden wants to have electric vehicles be prominent, if not predominant, then he has to reject this because his goals can’t be accomplished any other way,” he said. With thousands of high-paying jobs on the line in a state with two Democratic senators, there are numerous reasons rejecting the decision is in Biden’s favor, proponents argue. “You’d be very hard-pressed to find anybody who doesn’t want this massive, massive facility to open,” the SKI adviser said. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) said at a recent hearing that the ITC ruling was a “punch in the gut” to the state. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, wrote to Biden last month calling on him to intervene, noting that “the livelihoods of thousands of Georgians are now in your hands.” “The Commerce plant fits squarely into your publicly announced goal of electrification of the U.S. auto fleet with good, high paying jobs for local workers,” Kemp writes. “Furthermore, your recently announced Executive Order on supply chains recognized the critical role of EV batteries to our economy and national security. Given that China is currently the leading producer of EV batteries, closing the Commerce, Georgia plant will result in the United States falling further behind China in the global EV battery race.” He noted that the factory, upon completion, will account for “nearly half of our nation’s vitally needed non-captive EV batteries, which will be available for purchase by EV manufacturers on the free market.” The plant, which will be the only major EV battery plant in the nation to have been built without federal subsidies, will have an initial yearly output that will supply enough battery capacity for 330,000 electric cars, he adds. Currently, if an automaker wants to purchase batteries they either have to import them or seek out a joint venture with a big battery company. Most imports currently come from China, which houses roughly 75 percent of the battery production business. “It’s hugely important to automakers in the United States that there are more batteries created here. It’s expensive to import them,” the SKI adviser said, noting that the imports also affect foreign-based manufacturers under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which requires a Regional Value Content of 75 percent. Meeting the requirement will be difficult, if not impossible, if the factory shuts down. While some have questioned why LG Chem can’t just take over the factory, the SKI adviser notes that the company would “basically be buying a shell.” “There’s not an ounce of equipment that would remain there. They would have to bring in every bit of their engineering and people and equipment and everything else, which is years and years and years of work.” Even if LG wanted to take over the plant or open a new factory, “it would be years and years away, which would just massively disrupt the schedules of these automakers.” It seems like a “heavy-handed decision to allow to stand when there’s just a really easy way of fixing it,” she added noting that the “whole purpose of .. the trade secrets section and the ITC is to protect American industry.” “The only effect of this decision is to shut down a massive American factory, so it seems like it’s sort of turning that whole purpose of the ITC on its head,” she said.

  • Man faces charge after Chicago road rage shooting wounds boy

    A man has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicago’s famed Lake Shore Drive, police said Thursday. Jushawn Brown, 43, of Chicago, fired shots at another vehicle "during a road rage incident” about 11 a.m. Tuesday and was arrested later that day, police said. Police have said shots were fired at the car Brown was in, which crashed after the boy was shot in the temple.

  • US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems

    The US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems, as new images show state-of-the-art aircraft launching their own autonomous payloads. As America looks towards the future of aerial warfare, the sleek, stealthy, Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie has been designed as a “loyal wingman” to F-35 fighter jets, capable of flying beside, connecting to and being controlled by the fighter pilots. The unmanned drone is difficult to spot on radar and could be sent ahead to relay information back to the fighter pilots, helping them to identify potential threats early. But new pictures taken at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona show that the drone is also capable of launching its own drones, with the ALTIUS-600 – a reconnaissance vehicle which can double up as a missile – being dropped from its payload bay. The test points towards America’s increasing use of affordable, high-performance unmanned air vehicles which could be used to “swarm” and overpower threats in the air or on the ground. The Valkyrie is known as an “attritable aircraft” and costs $2 million. In comparison, single-use Tomahawk cruise missiles cost around $1.4 million, while an F-35 fighter jet is at least $80 million, plus considerable running costs. This means that the new drones are cheaper to replace and commanders can take greater risks in the battlefield. The Valkyrie also offers “open architecture” that allows them to modify the aircraft to suit different mission requirements with different payload options. This development is thought to be a signal that the US is moving towards high-volume, low-cost aircraft rather than the eye-wateringly expensive specialist jets which have all the technology required on board. It also opens the door to the “swarming tactic” where targets can be surrounded by multiple aircraft and attacked from all sides. The Valkyrie is nearly 29ft long with a wingspan of 22ft. It can fly at 652mph up to a height of 45,000ft and has a range of 2,449 miles.

  • Late night hosts roll their eyes at the GOP's feint to cancel Coke, Mitch McConnell's corporate cash hypocrisy

    "I read that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. have been vaccinated, so now when you see someone without a mask it's a fun game of vaccinated or idiot?" Jimmy Fallon joked on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The Texas Rangers had 38,000 fans at their season opener, he added. "When they walked in, all the fans got a Dr. Fauci bobblehead that only shook its head no. It was a strange game, it was the first time umpires were trying to get themselves thrown out." Meanwhile, "in response to Coca-Cola opposing Georgia's news restrictive voting law, President Trump has told his supporters to boycott the company — but check out this picture taken in his office yesterday," Fallon said. "Yeah, see it? He has a bottle of Coke on his desk. But don't worry, Trump fixed it by taking out a Sharpie and writing 'Pepsi.'" The Late Show offered up Shasta's cola as the laissez-faire "protest beverage of choice." Republicans have "dubbed Coca-Cola 'Woke-a-Cola,' and they say they'll drink Pepsi instead," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "They were gonna go with RC Cola, until they discovered it stands for Radical Communism: The Flavor Belongs to the Proletariat." The Republican "leading the charge against these businesses" isn't really Trump but rather Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who "threatened punitive legislative action against the protesting corporations," Colbert said. "Yes, corporations, Mitch McConnell wants you to 'stay out of politics.' Which is why I'm sure, any day now, he's gonna return the $4.3 million he's accepted from corporations in the last five years." McConnell later clarified he's "not talking about political contributions." But "cash isn't the only way McConnell's being a hypocrite here," Colbert said, playing a 2013 clip of McConnell saying "every corporation in America should be free to participate in the political process." "I'd call that a self-own," he said, "but he's already 100 percent owned by corporations." "Our former president popped up on Newsmax today, where he encouraged his MAGA-heads to boycott baseball and warned against woke-ness," said Jimmy Kimmel, who pointed out Trump's hidden Coke bottle on Monday's Kimmel Live. "This is the move: Now that things are going well, they can't possibly credit Joe Biden for turning the country around, so Trump and Co. like to say someone else must be running the country." You can watch that, plus a new Ken Burns mockumentary, below. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law hired a former top financial fraud prosecutor to pore over 'boxes of documents'

    Duncan Levin formerly oversaw complex financial crimes for the Manhattan DA, who is now investigating Trump.

  • U.S. Senator Manchin, in threat to Biden agenda, opposes reconciliation, backs filibuster

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, said on Wednesday he was opposed to a process called reconciliation that makes it easier to pass bills without Republican support, a potential blow to President Joe Biden's chances of passing a huge infrastructure measure. Manchin also said he would not support any step to weaken the ability of Republicans to mount filibusters to block legislation. "I simply do not believe budget reconciliation should replace regular order in the Senate," Manchin said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

  • Latest Rusty Hardin statement on behalf of Deshaun Watson could backfire

    Not every development in an inherently public controversy requires a response. Sometimes, the best response is no response at all. On Tuesday, lawyer Rusty Hardin arguably would have better served his client by not responding to the compelling presentation made by Ashley Solis, the first of the 22 individuals suing Deshaun Watson for assault and [more]