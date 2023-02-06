Corporate financial health to worsen, says Janus Henderson

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Chiara Elisei
·2 min read

By Chiara Elisei

LONDON (Reuters) - Corporate financial health will worsen across the globe this year, failing to gain respite from signs that inflation has peaked and hopes for an economic soft landing, asset manager Janus Henderson said in a report released on Monday.

Its global credit risk monitor's indicators - debt loads, access to capital markets, cash flow and earnings - all flashed red in the fourth quarter of 2022, signalling caution to investors.

The firm, which manages around $275 billion in assets, expects earnings growth to weaken in 2023, with energy and input costs eroding companies' cash flows.

While companies' financial metrics have been resilient so far, the second half of 2023 is when corporate margins will decline as weaker consumer confidence and higher interest rates bite, the study found.

All companies it tracks across global regions had flat or negative earnings forecast revisions for this year. Earnings are then expected to rebound in 2024, particularly in emerging markets.

Although an economic soft landing looks more likely, the asset manager remains cautious given the retreat in inflation is too late to prevent further deterioration in the credit cycle.

It said economic activity data point to a recession and government bond yield curves moved deeper into inversion territory - often a reliable signal of an upcoming recession - while central banks continue to withdraw liquidity and inflation-adjusted rates spikes translate into high borrowing costs.

More positively, a buoyant market for debt sales signalled strong demand for credit, though that may not last.

The risk premium on euro and U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds has fallen some 19 basis points since the start of the year. The cost of insuring exposure to junk debt has fallen by 86 bps, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Optimism in a central bank retreat has allowed markets to reopen, but this too may prove fleeting," Jim Cielinski, the firm’s global head of fixed income, said.

"We are not out of the woods yet, although the decline in inflation seen in the last three months is a critical prerequisite to the elusive soft landing that investors cherish."

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei; editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Amamiya Would Weigh on Yen, Be a Boost for Bonds, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- If reports are accurate and Masayoshi Amamiya becomes the next Bank of Japan governor, that would be bullish for bonds and weigh on the yen, according to market participants. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Ba

  • What all the signals from the economy mean for workers

    If you’re looking to the economy to strategize your career moves in 2023, you might be better off dusting off that old magic eight ball you had in middle school.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Trade in Focus

    The Commerce Department reports on U.S. exports and imports of goods and services in December, and China releases January figures on consumer inflation.

  • Top US cyber diplomat says Twitter account hacked

    Nate Fick, the country’s top cyber diplomat, said on Sunday that his personal Twitter account was hacked. “My account has been hacked. Perils of the job,” Fick wrote on Twitter. The diplomat did not share further details about the hacking incident, and it remains unclear who was behind the breach — or what its security…

  • Job Market 2023: How ‘Long COVID’ May Impact Hiring This Year

    Many Americans have been infected with COVID-19, and now many are living with symptoms indefinitely. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 Americans who have had...

  • UK plans to reimburse scam victims 'fundamentally flawed' - lawmakers

    Proposals to reimburse hundreds of millions of pounds to scam victims in Britain are "fundamentally flawed" and are taking too long to come into force, lawmakers said in a report published on Monday. Banks will have to refund within 48 hours customers tricked into sending money to fraudsters under plans drawn up by watchdog the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) unveiled in September. So-called "authorised push payment" scams have become Britain's largest type of payment fraud and cost customers 583 million pounds ($715 million) in 2021.

  • China ‘spy’ balloon was in US airspace three times during Trump presidency, officials say

    The discovery of the most recent ‘spy’ aircraft has sparked a diplomatic crisis

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.

  • Inside the 19-Hour Meltdown That Junked Adani’s Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A beaming Gautam Adani stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, looking relaxed as hundreds of people gathered for the ceremonial signing at the Haifa Port, which the Indian billionaire is co-developing. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy B

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. At the core of the bull thesis for Medical Properties Trust is that people are always going to need healthcare, whether it's at a hospital or a clinical space. Right now, its collection of general acute care hospitals is worth around $14.8 billion in assets, and renting out those spaces is how it generated net income of $222 million in third-quarter 2022.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Strong Catalysts Confirm the Bull Thesis on These 2 Stocks

    All investors are after gains, but in trying to find the right stocks to increase a portfolio’s value, are constantly inundated with massive amounts of data. Thus, separating the wheat from the chaff is an arduous process but there are tools to help make sense of it all. TipRanks’ Smart Score is one. The tool collects all the info needed on any given stock and sorts it out into 8 different categories, all known to impact future performance. Combining those factors, they are then distilled into a

  • 3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

    There's no guarantee these stocks will split this year. But their share prices are certainly high enough to do so.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.

  • Is This 'Boring' Strategy the Best Way to Build Wealth? Here's What We Think

    Building wealth is a goal everyone should have. This doesn't necessarily mean you need to aim to be rich -- but you want enough money to provide you with financial freedom, security, and the ability to retire without worry. There are lots of different strategies for building wealth, some of which (like investing in cryptocurrency) can be much riskier than others.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.