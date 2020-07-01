Corporate Health Partners Names Dan Feruck President

Workplace Wellness Provider Appoints Health Industry Veteran to Newly Created Leadership Position

KENNESAW, Ga., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Health Partners (CHP), an award-winning provider of workplace wellness programs and employee health coaching services, announces Dan Feruck as its new president. In this newly created position, Feruck oversees operations, sales and administration. He joined the company on June 24 and reports directly to CHP executive owners Jack Curtis and John O'Brian.

"At Corporate Health Partners, we have built a strong reputation in the employee health industry because our team works so well together to deliver on our promise of engaged, healthy workforces," said Jack Curtis, the company's CEO. "Dan has a proven track record in the industry and decades of relationship building that have created his network. Given his experience and tenure, we know he can take the helm and expertly navigate our company's growth and continued success."

Feruck most recently served as chief revenue officer for ProgenyHealth, a care management company focused on the health care needs of newborns admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit. Prior to that he spent nearly a decade with Humana, where he served as market president of Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Earlier in his career, he spent 12 years at Aetna, working his way from district sales manager to vice president of two national business segments.

"Bringing someone of Dan's caliber on board is a big win for Corporate Health Partners," said John O'Brian, chief financial officer and partner in the company. "With his leadership, we're poised to expand on our vision and passion for cultivating healthier workforces and increasing employee productivity."

An industry leader with almost two decades of experience providing onsite corporate wellness programs, CHP offers health improvement solutions that create lasting behavior change. Onsite, personalized coaching makes the difference in encouraging employees to achieve their health goals. CHP also provides a wellness assessment and plan, individual biometric and health risk assessments and year-long culture building. This connection to the technology, resources, information and events they need helps employees live healthier, more productive lives while reducing health risks and expensive sick care.

About Corporate Health Partners

Headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, Corporate Health Partners provides comprehensive health and wellbeing programs - including face-to-face health coaching - at worksites, achieving over 90% participation and sustainable reduction of health risks. For more information, visit chp-inc.com.

