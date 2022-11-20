Corporate Independent Director Susan Ward Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Corporate Independent Director, Susan Ward, recently bought CA$66k worth of stock, for CA$14.24 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransAlta Renewables

Notably, that recent purchase by Susan Ward is the biggest insider purchase of TransAlta Renewables shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$13.94). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Susan Ward was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does TransAlta Renewables Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about CA$558k worth of TransAlta Renewables shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TransAlta Renewables Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on TransAlta Renewables stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for TransAlta Renewables (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

