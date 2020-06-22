Corporate Insiders Are Snapping Up These 3 Stocks

Corporate officers – the executives who run companies, and the board members who oversee the corporations – are not just business administrators, they are usually active traders, too. Their positions as the helms of companies give them a unique insight into their own companies’ market potential. It’s only human nature to use this knowledge in stock trades; to keep the playing field level, insiders are required to make report their inside trades on a quarterly basis.

The trading information reported by corporate insiders makes a fine resource for the general trading public. It’s a clear guide to which companies have the confidence of their officers; and these days, as companies struggle to recover from the recessionary pressures of the coronavirus economic turndown, that confidence is a positive signal for investors.

And positive investment signals are what traders want to see right now. This makes following corporate insiders, and watching especially those insiders who have been willing to lay down large sums for large purchases, a viable strategy for building a post-corona portfolio.

With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to pull up three companies whose officers have made recent ‘informative buys,’ telling us that these stocks are worth a closer look.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

First Midwest is the holding company controlling the First Midwest Bank, based in Chicago, Illinois. The Bank is a full-service entity, providing retail banking, trust and investment management services, consumer banking services, and wealth management to individual and commercial customers in the greater Chicago area. The company boasts $20 billion in total assets, $14 billion in total deposits, and presence in the neighboring states of Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The insider moves over the past three months have all been informative buys. No fewer than 11 company officers have bought FMBI shares in the past week, with purchases ranging from $25,000 to $300,000. Two typical transactions will suffice to show the activity. The single largest transaction, by Board of Directors member Kathryn Hayley, was for 12,000 shares and totaled $300,000. Company chair and CEO Michael Scudder laid out $100,000 for 4,000 shares. The 11 transactions together have swung the insider sentiment on FMBI strongly positive.

In another point of interest to investors, FMBI declared its regular quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share. This payment, which annualized to 56 cents, gives a yield of 3.1% -- more than double the average dividend yield found among S&P listed companies.

Nathan Race, covering this stock for Piper Sandler, noted, “We remain OW as we believe shares warrant a modest P/TBV premium vs. peers given FMBI's relatively superior PPNR ROA power that should be more capable of absorbing hopefully less-than-peer NCOs going forward."

Race backs his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on FMBI with a $15 price target. (To watch Race’s track record, click here)

Overall, First Midwest has a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus rating, based on 3 reviews. These break down to 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares are currently trading for $13.70, and the average price target of $14 suggests a modest upside of 2.2%. (See FMBI stock analysis on TipRanks)